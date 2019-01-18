Gators Are Set For A Top 5 Matchup Against LSU

Friday night looks to be an exciting night for Gymnastics. As the LSU Tigers will be hosting the Florida Gators in a top 5 matchup. The Gators are ranked 3rd and the Tigers are ranked 5th. Florida is coming off a 197.30-196.45 home win against Missouri. Meanwhile, LSU is coming off a 196.275-196.700 road loss at Auburn.

Coaches Thoughts

Gators Head Coach Jenny Rowland knows this will be a tough matchup for the Gators, but wants her girls to just compete like they have been in practice.

The team has six freshmen on the roster and coach Rowland explained that after the first meet she’s feeling confident in her freshmen class.

Gator Standouts

Among those freshmen that have been competing so well, Trinity Thomas was named SEC Freshman Gymnast of the week. Thomas scored a 39.475 against Missouri, which is the highest score ever for a freshman in a season opener.

However, senior Alicia Boren, won all-around with a 39.575 score and was also named SEC Gymnast of the Week.

For LSU, the one to watch is Sarah Finnegan, who was Gymnast of the Week two weeks ago after the Tigers first meet against Cal. Finnegan is also the reigning SEC Gymnast of the Year.

Amelia Hundley

This is a special meet for Florida’s Amelia Hundley, because she’s getting to compete against an old friend Lexis Priessman. Hundley and Priessman grew up doing gymnastics together.

You bet Hundley will be routing for her old friend to do well.

Hundley see’s that her team is acting very, “calm and confident” going into the meet against the Tigers.

Meet Time

The Gators face the Tigers in Baton Rouge at 9pm on the SEC Network.