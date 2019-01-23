Home / College Football / Auburn QB Stidham Prepares for Senior Bowl
South quarterback Jarrett Stidham of Auburn (8) throws a pass during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Sydney Jones January 23, 2019

With the 2019 Senior Bowl just a couple days away, players are preparing for the games and NFL teams are looking to watch them. The Senior Bowl is set to take place on Saturday, January 26, at 2:30 p.m. This is 70th Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

Under-the-radar players use this game to improve their draft stock and showcase their talents before the NFL combine and the draft.

One of those players being Auburn’s quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

He is one of eight quarterbacks playing in the Senior Bowl this weekend. Stidham addressed the media yesterday ahead of his first Senior Bowl practice.

Stidham says that so far the Senior Bowl practices have been great and an incredible opportunity.

 NFL Teams Look at Stidham

According to Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad, Stidham met with the Miami Dolphins. A lot of different NFL teams have been asking Stidham the same question in media interviews. What’s been the difference between the 2017 and 2018 seasons? Stidham’s number took a big step back this season from the previous season.

During the 2017 season, Stidham completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,158 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. This past season Stidham completed just 60.7 percent of passed for 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Stidham says NFL teams should know he faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, which makes him a better quarterback.

