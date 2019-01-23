Mississippi State No Match for No. 8 Kentucky

The Mississippi State Bulldogs failed to hand Kentucky their first home loss of the season. The Wildcats had control of the whole game from start to finish.

After a hot start from three point range, the Bulldogs were able to limit Kentucky’s three point attempts. Mississippi State forced the issue of having the Wildcats play in the interior. That defensive strategy still didn’t work out well for the Bulldogs as they were losing 34-26 by halftime.

The Wildcats ran away with the game in the second half outscoring Mississippi State by 13.

Washington Setting the Tone

Forward PJ Washington reached double figures again to make it three in a row. Washington is averaging 12 points a game on the season but blew up last night for a team high 21 points. He was hitting shots from all over and shot efficiently at 9-15.

What stood out in his game last night was his long range shot as he hit three of his five three point attempts. His offensive surge is what the Wildcats needed in the second half. He was also a huge presence on the defensive end blocking four shots which ties his career high. He also contributed on the glass with six boards.

PJ Washington put him on a poster 😤 pic.twitter.com/UxM3BXdQgC — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 23, 2019

Herro Providing Backup Scoring Punch

Guard Tyler Herro contributed to the Wildcats way in bag fashion chipping in 18 points. He was the go-to scorer in the first half making 11 of his first 18 points in the first half. Herro fueled the 20-2 Wildcats run to create separation from the Bulldogs. Herro’s three point shooting came at times of the game when the Wildcats really needed it. Herro was perfect for the night as he made all three 3-point field goals.

The Wildcats prepare now to play No. 9 Kansas. The contest with the Jayhawks will be this Saturday at 6 p.m.