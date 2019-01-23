Saint Francis falls in close game to Santa Fe

The Saint Francis Wolves met Tuesday with the Santa Fe Raiders, both having a two-game losing streak. That streak was broken Tuesday night for the Raiders when they defeated the Wolves 66-54. The Wolves were struggling on the defense side in the first half with a few missed rebounds and a couple of turnovers.

We were able to catch up with Assistant Coach, Manny Torres during halftime where he was able to talk to us more about his team’s performance:

“We got to make sure that we push them back rather than go for the rebound. I think there were a few fouls which is a bigger issue than the rebounds. We just have to be able to play with our hands and be able to get them to stop rather than foul them.”

After the second half started, the Raiders started increasing their lead with steals and a couple of 3-pointers. Saint Francis was able to be consistent with their scoring but it wasn’t enough to beat the Raiders.

Even though the Wolves did not win Tuesday, some players were able to stand out from the rest by delivering an excellent performance on the court. We were able to catch up with Miguel Yepez, a junior guard for the Wolves who led the team with 14 points.

Other players that stood out were sophomore guard Aida Newman, sophomore forward Antonio Rizzo, and freshman guard, Omarion Littles. Newman was able to tie Miguel with 14 points, Antonio scored seven points and Omarion was able to score nine points with two steals.