Dan Mullen Reportedly Set to Hire Former MSU D-Line Coach David Turner

SOURCES: Former Mississippi State DL Coach David Turner is expected to take the same job with Dan Mullen at Florida. — Steve Robertson (@ScoutSteveR) January 25, 2019

According to Steve Robertson, reporter at 247sports, Florida football head coach Dan Mullen is set to hire David Turner as the new defensive-line coach.

This hire comes due in part by the overall vacancy of the position. It honestly didn’t feel like it took that long to fill the void.

Turner comes in replacing former defensive line coach Sal Sunseri after he signed and agreed to coach outside linebackers by Nick Saban’s side in Tuscaloosa.

However, Turner isn’t a stranger to Mullen. In fact, Turner has been a part of Mullen’s coaching staff in two separate occasions. His first stint with Mississippi State was from 2007-2009 as defensive line coach, they only worked together in Mullen’s first year there which was in 2009.

His second stint with Mississippi State was from 2013-2015. Turner then went to Texas A&M to further work as a defensive tackles coach. He later was hired as the defensive line coach for the University of Texas at San Antonio.

He’s never stayed longer than three consecutive years with a school. This is dating back to his first season as a graduate assistant coach at Davidson from 1986-87.

Turner’s Coaching History

2018: UTSA | assistant coach/defensive line

2016-17: Texas A&M | defensive run game coordinator/defensive tackles

2013-15: Mississippi State | assistant coach/defensive line

2010-12: Kentucky | assistant coach/defensive line

2007-09: Mississippi State | assistant coach/defensive line

2006: Alabama | assistant coach/defensive ends

2002-05: Vanderbilt | assistant coach/defensive line

2001: Minnesota | assistant coach/defensive ends

1997-2000: Virginia | assistant coach/defensive tackles/linebackers

1995-96: North Carolina State | assistant coach/defensive ends/linebackers

1993-94: Kentucky | assistant coach/defensive end

1991-92: James Madison | assistant coach

1990: Indiana (Pennsylvania) | assistant coach/defensive line

1988-89: North Carolina State | graduate assistant/defense

1986-87: Davidson | assistant coach/running backs/tight ends

He’s coached some prominent current and ex-NFL players in the past. Players like Myles Garrett, Josh Boyd, Fletcher Cox, Jovan Haye, Kyle Love, Pernell McPhee, and Preston Smith.

Not as Random As You’d Think

So, how has coach Turner excelled in his previous schools? Well, most recently while coaching at UTSA, his front-line rush defense averaged 8.3 first downs a game and 160.5 yards rushing.

He also allowed 151 rushing yards a game and 4.1 yards per rush. He held opponents to 8.3 first downs per game, and one touchdown in his first time at MSU.

The stats maintained themselves as they were slightly stagnant with Mullen by his side. In his second time around with MSU, Turner averaged 157 yards per game and 4.2 yards a rush, 8.2 rushing first downs per game, and one rushing touchdown per game.

Many people haven’t even heard of the name David Turner before. However, his stats seem promising and Dan Mullen’s defensive coaching personnel hires payed off with a New Years Six Bowl and a top-30 ranked defensive team in the nation. They’ve definitely improved their offense since Mullen’s arrival in early 2018.

We’ll stay updating this page as further news is announced.