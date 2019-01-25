Kentucky vs. Kansas Preview

Big 12 giant, No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks are coming to the Rupp Arena on Saturday to face-off against SEC giants, No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats for a battle of the colossuses.

Build-Up To Game

The Kentucky Wildcats will look to extend their current five-game win streak. In those five games, Kentucky defeated two top 25 sides.

Last weekend, No. 16 Auburn did all they could during their 82-80 home loss against Kentucky. The Wildcats led by 17 points during the second half. Auburn was able to cut the deficit to just two points before the final buzzer rang. Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro were the top scorers for Kentucky with 20 points each.

During the week, Kentucky showed no mercy at home smashing No. 22 Mississippi State 76-55. PJ Washington led Kentucky’s scoring with 21 points. Tyler Herro had another notable performance scoring 18.

Kansas, on the other hand, suffered a loss on the road to West Virginia last weekend by just one point. Dedric Lawson and Marcus Garret combined for 30 points, each scoring 15. LaGerald Vick also added 13 in the Jayhawks effort to win, but it was not enough.

During the week, Kansas bounced back and capitalized at home against No. 24 Iowa State 80-76. Dedric Lawson had no sympathy for the Cyclones scoring 29 points and picking up 15 rebounds.

Players To Watch:

Tyler Herro (Kentucky)

We forget how young these guys are sometimes and then you watch something like this. @2ReidTravis2 has a few years of experience on @raf_tyler. 😹 pic.twitter.com/RR3jtWDqzw — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 24, 2019

Freshman Tyler Herro is averaging 13.7 points per game. He’s hot at the moment, scoring 20 points against Auburn and 18 against Mississippi during the week. He’s a player that links up well with Nick Richards and PJ Washington, he also rises to the occasion if those two are not having a good day.

Here are some of his most outstanding games against ranked teams this season:

vs. No. 4 Duke: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

vs. No. 9 North Carolina: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

vs. No. 14 Auburn: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists

vs. No. 22 Mississippi State: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Dedric Lawson (Kansas)

KANSAS WINS!! Behind an impressive 29 point + 15 rebound performance from Dedric Lawson, #KUbball outlasts Iowa State at home! HIGHLIGHTS ➡️ https://t.co/zFHmb8bCV1 pic.twitter.com/8ROVgsxILv — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) January 22, 2019

Dedric Lawson has been Kansas’ powerhouse this season. Lawson is averaging 19.5 points and almost 11 rebounds. Lawson who stands at 6-9 making 74% of his free throws and shooting 53% from the floor can carry Kansas in this huge matchup this weekend.

Here are some of his most outstanding games against ranked teams this season:

vs. No. 10 Michigan State: 20 points, 18 rebounds

vs. No. 5 Tennessee: 24 points, 13 rebounds

vs. No. 17 Villanova: 28 points, 12 rebounds

vs. No. 18 Arizona State: 30 points, 14 rebounds

vs. No. 25 TCU: 31 points, 14 rebounds

vs. No. 24 Iowa State: 29 points, 15 rebounds

Where to Watch

Tip-off is this Saturday at 6 PM EST on ESPN.