Santa Fe Saints Softball Open the Season On The Road

Softball is coming back to Santa Fe! This Weekend the Saints will open their season playing three different teams over a three day span on the road. They’re playing Florida Southwestern Friday, Pensacola State College and Indian River State College Saturday, and a double header against Universidad de Puerto Rico on Sunday. Fans should be interested in seeing how the Saints new head coach, Lindsay Fico’s team handles the first weekend of play.

The Saint also just put in a new scoreboard to start the season off right.

Well, this happened! 😍 Check out the new scoreboard at our softball field 💯 pic.twitter.com/AHqEgHVT54 — Santa Fe Saints (@santafesaints) January 24, 2019

Young Team

The team will need of lot of their freshmen to step up this season. The Saints have only 8 returners and 10 freshmen.

Coach Lindsay Fico, says it’s been enjoyable watching the team grow.

Offense and Defense

In the circle Fico feels the team is strong. She says that she believes the bull pin will be deep this season.

During the fall the team played eight travel teams and one high school team. The top two pitchers for the Saints during the offseason was sophomore, Jamie Adams and freshman, Donnie Gobourne.

On offensive Fico mentioned she was a little worried about the lineup when they got back from break. However, she now has a lot more confidence in them after few weeks a go when the team held an intersquad game and the batters got about 21 hits off good pitching.

Two of the top hitters to watch for, based on the offseason, is Sophomore catcher, Emily Yakel, and Sophomore infielder, Adriana Garip.

Game Times

Friday: Santa Fe at Florida Southwestern at 6:20 PM

Saturday: Santa Fe at Pensacola State College at 11:00 AM and Santa Fe vs Indian River State College at 3:20 PM

Sunday: Santa Fe at Universidad de Puerto Rico at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM.