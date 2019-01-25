TCU Horned Frogs to Face the Florida Gators at Home

The TCU Horned Frogs are hosting the Florida Gators on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

TCU is currently 9-1 at home, with an overall season record of 14-4. Meanwhile, the Florida Gators are 2-2 on the road and 11-7 overall.

TCU and Florida will meet for the third time ever in history. According to a press release from TCU Athletics, Florida won the previous two meetings, 77-75 on March 17, 1986, in Gainesville, and 73-61 on Dec. 21, 1974 in Fort Worth.

What to Expect?

Play-by-play voice Brian Estridge for TCU says this is a team that can go either way.

TCU has a strong home record, only losing once to Lipscomb back in November, 73-64.

Estridge said head coach and TCU alum Jamie Dixon has been successful at home.

7️⃣ straight home conference wins… the longest streak for TCU in 18 seasons.#GoFrogs 😈 pic.twitter.com/97PcMbWL5D — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) January 24, 2019

This is a team who isn’t afraid to rebound when they can. They’ve had a total of 668 rebounds with an average 37.1 per game while the Gators are averaging 34.8.

Key Team Leaders

Desmond Bane (Guard)

Desmond Bane is TCU’s number one leader with 14.9 points per game. The junior guard from Indiana has had an impressive season with the Horned Frogs. His season highs have come recently from West Virginia on Jan. 15.

Points: 26

Field Goals Made: 11

Kouat Noi (Forward)

The forward from Australia was a redshirt freshman and only started in nine games last season. This season he’s started in 14 and is the second leader in points per game at 14.2. He’s shined recently against Oklahoma and Texas with his season highs.

Points: 30

3-Point Field Goals Made: 8

Free Throws Made: 4

Rebounds: 11

Kevin Samuel (Center)

Kevin is the number one leader in rebounds for TCU averaging 7.2 rebounds per game. The redshirt freshman from Barbuda just started his college career but he is proven to be a force to be reckoned with on defense. His rebound high was 13 against Texas on Jan. 13.

Facing Florida

The Florida Gators have been on a rollercoaster winning and losing some throughout the season. They’ve won their last two games against Texas A&M and Georgia, but the two games before that fell to MS State and Tennessee.

Florida is presenting a challenge for TCU, Estridge said.

Estridge says TCU needs to score high to beat Florida.

Where to Watch

Tune into the match-up tomorrow at noon on ESPN2.