Gator Lacrosse Ranks Sixth in Preseason Poll

The Florida Gator lacrosse team is starting off the 2019 season ranking sixth in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) preseason poll.

https://twitter.com/GatorsLAX/status/1089946457887494146

2018 Season Review

Florida’s 2018 season saw the Gators win their fourth consecutive Big East title. The team advanced all the way to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time in four years. The Gators were undefeated (9-0) within their conference.

Two of Florida’s regular-season losses came against ranked teams: no. 1 Maryland and no. 8 Syracuse. They lost just two games at home and never lost back-to-back. Entering the quarterfinal round, the Gators were seeded sixth. Their season came to an end here, where they fell by a score of 11-8 against third-seeded James Madison University.

Quick Facts

The Gators are set to face 8 ranked opponents this season.

Florida is ranked no. 1 in the AAC preseason poll.

Florida will host 8 regular season games at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

7 players earned Preseason All-Conference Team selections: Shannon Kavanagh Cara Trombetta Sydney Pirreca Sabrina Cristodero Lindsey Ronbeck Grace Haus Haley Hicklen



Preseason Player of the Year Awards

The Gators swept the Preseason Player of the Year awards:

Sydney Pirreca : Preseason Midfielder of the Year

: Preseason Midfielder of the Year Cara Trombetta : Preseason Defender of the Year

: Preseason Defender of the Year Lindsey Ronbeck : Preseason Attacker of the Year

: Preseason Attacker of the Year Haley Hicklen: Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year

Season Opener

Florida will open the 2019 season yet again against no. 17 Colorado. Florida opened last year’s season with a 16-9 win against the Buffaloes. This year, they are on the road in Boulder on February 11. Florida’s home opener will be on February 14, as they host the no. 2 ranked Maryland Terrapins.