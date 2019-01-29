Orange & Blue Game Date Announced

Missing Florida football? Spring football is coming up.

Mark Your Calendar

On April 13, the Florida Gators will be back in the Swamp for the annual Orange and Blue Debut. This will be Dan Mullen’s second spring football game as head coach. He will be debuting some of his new additions to the team as well. Two new faces will be coaching on the sidelines come April. David Turner as the new defensive line coach and Torrian Gray as the new defensive back coach. Turner was previously a part of Mullen’s staff at Mississippi State for four seasons, so the two are now reuniting in Gainesville. Both additions have decades of coaching experience and bring a wealth of knowledge to the Florida football program.

Returning Players to Watch

Redshirt junior quarterback Feleipe Franks had a turn around season in 2018, going 188-322 for a total of 2,457 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. This game will also be very important for returning defensive lineman Jeawon Taylor, who will be entering his 2019 season with 62 total tackles from the previous season. With Gator greats like Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Vosean Joseph entering the draft, Florida’s defense will need to fill the gaps in if they want to remain a top contender in the SEC and nation.

Be sure to come out and watch the Gators in the annual Orange and Blue debut on Sunday, April 13 at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kick off time is yet to be determined.