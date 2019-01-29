SEC Match-Up: #7 Kentucky Takes a Road Trip to Vanderbilt

Big SEC Match up Today as No.7 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Vanderbilt

Sitting at the bottom of The SEC, the Commodores are coming off a tough lost to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12/SEC match-up, 86-55.

Vanderbilt comes into this game (0-6 SEC) and (9-10 overall) and look to hopefully grab a win in tonight’s game against Kentucky. Furthermore, Vanderbilt has been on a seven game losing streak.

This will be the second time these two teams have met this season. The first time was two weeks prior in the Rupp Arena, where Vanderbilt fell short, 56-47.

Two weeks later, Vanderbilt return home with a different mindset and in a different environment. This will be the third ranked opponent that Vanderbilt has taken on this season. Returning back home may be a good feeling for the Commodores being that they are 8-5 at home.

Leading scorer for Vanderbilt is sophomore guard Sabeen Lee. He’s averaging 13.4 points a game. In the previous match-up against the Sooners, Lee scored 24 points. However, it was not enough to grab the win. Within these last four games, Lee has averaged double digit scoring.

In last season’s match-up against the Wildcats, Lee scored 20 points in Tennessee.

Hoping for another hot start against Kentucky. ⚓️ vs. 🐱#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/iuUru0afvW — Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball (@VandyMBB) January 29, 2019

Kentucky Wildcats Success

The Kentucky Wildcats come into this game ranked No.7 in the AP polls (5-1 SEC) and (16-3) overall. Kentucky looks for their seventh straight win.

The Wildcats have been off to a hot start since the beginning of conference play. Kentucky is on a six game winning streak including an impressive win in their SEC/Big 12 battle against Kansas 71-63.

Coming into this game Vanderbilt has held Kentucky to his lowest scoring game all season.

The Wildcats are coached by John Calipari. With their leading scorer, Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.6 point per game and 5.3 rebounds. The Wildcats have four players averaging double digits per game this season.

Coach Caliper had this to say about Vanderbilt:

“We don’t walk into every game like we won this battle. Vanderbilt is still a competitive team even tho they lost their best player.”

Back on the road this week, first at Vanderbilt. #UKvsVU pic.twitter.com/LK2HelMDDg — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 29, 2019

Tune in tonight to catch these two teams battle it out at 9 PM.