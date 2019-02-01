Home / Basketball / Latest NBA Trade News: LeBron is Back, Porzingis headed to Dallas
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Mike Scott defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Latest NBA Trade News: LeBron is Back, Porzingis headed to Dallas

Juan Aguerrevere February 1, 2019 Basketball, Feature Sports News, NBA 69 Views

The King Returns:

LeBron James returned to action Thursday night after being sidelined for 17 games with a groin injury.

James’ availability for the game against the Clippers was doubtful, but James played 40 minutes and recorded 24 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists in the Staples Arena. James led the Lakers to a 123-120 victory over the Clippers in overtime despite not feeling at his 100%.

Lakers With/Without Lebron:

Here are some statistics comparing the Lakers’ 17 games before James’ injury and 17 games without its captain.

James 17 game absence affected the Laker’s win, scoring and conceding percentages.

Lakers With LeBron:
  • Won 10 out of their 17 with James
  • Averaged 110 points-per-game
  • Average 107 points against per-game
Lakers Without LeBron:
  • Won 6 out of their 17 LeBron-less games
  • Averaged 109 points-per-game
  • Averaged 113 points against per-game

James will look to lead the Lakers to a Western Conference Playoff spot now that he’s back. The Kings’ return comes at an important time with the team in the middle of the most demanding stretch of its schedule.

The Lakers’ next five games are on the road at Golden State, Indiana, Boston, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

NBA Trade News:

The Dallas Mavericks landed All-Star Forward Kristaps Porzingis in a massive 7-player swap deal with the New York Knicks.

Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Trey Burke will tag along with Porzingis to the Mavericks. Meanwhile, the Knicks welcome Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Mathews, and two future first-round picks.

The decision sparked Thursday following a 5-minute meeting where the Latvian and the Knicks management concluded that he wanted to be traded.

The Knicks knocked on New Orleans’ door asking about Anthony Davis, but the Pelicans were not interested in Porzingis. New Orleans was skeptical about Porzingis’ willingness to remain in the team beyond his current contract according to ESPN.

The Mavericks are hoping to re-sign Porzingis to a long term contract.

Tags

About Juan Aguerrevere

Check Also

Second Half Turnaround Leads Heat Past Knicks at MSG

The first half wasn’t pretty, but a strong third quarter comeback led the Heat past …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties