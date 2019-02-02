Dunnellon Tigers 4th Quarter push not enough to beat the Eastside Rams

Friday nights matchup between the Dunnellon Tigers and the Eastside Rams resulted in the Rams winning 51-42.

The Tigers went on a 17-6 run in the 4th quarter as they were down 43-25 at the end of the 3rd quarter, not allowing the Tigers to fully comeback against the Rams. At the 1:27 mark left in the 4th quarter, the score was 49-42. Eastside called a timeout and came back on the floor with a defensive mindset to close out the game, not allowing the Tigers to get another basket from that point on.

The Rams leading scorer, Korin Bradley, scored one more than his season average totaling 16 points at the end of the night. He even hit a buzzer-beating three to send the Rams leading 26-17 at the end of the first half.

6’0 Junior Guard Korin Bradley is an excellent player. His quickness and athleticism allows him to get by defenders easily and finish high at the rim. Bradley also has the ability to shoot the three but lacks in consistency as he went 2-7 in the night and is shooting 34% from the three.

“Defense. We get on him about defense, he really needs to work on his defense.” Coach Williams said when asked what Bradley needs to improve on. “We really gotta work with him on that. You’re talking about a kid that didn’t even play last year and come out this year so he has a long way to go.”

Eastside improved their record to 20-2 and will play Buchholz at Eastside on February 4 at 7:30 P.M.