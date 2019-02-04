CBB SEC Preview: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt

The Arkansas Razorbacks will host the Vanderbilt Commodores this Tuesday in an SEC matchup. Both teams have had their fair share of struggles this season and neither has been very successful in conference play.

Razorbacks Home Success

Arkansas is 13-8 on the season, going 4-4 within the SEC. One of their advantages heading into tomorrow’s game is that they will be at home. The Razorbacks have won 9 of their 13 games this season at home.

The Razorbacks will go for their third consecutive win on Tuesday. After suffering a loss to Texas Tech, they pulled off back-to-back close wins against both Georgia and LSU. Their win against LSU was a huge upset — after winning by just one point, this led the Razorbacks to their third straight SEC win.

• Upset road win at No. 19 LSU

• Upset road win at No. 19 LSU

• 3rd straight SEC win

The Razorbacks have been on a great run as of late, and forcing turnovers has been a large part of these wins. As for Tuesday’s game against Vanderbilt, Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson said his team is preparing as usual, understanding that every game is important during this stretch of the season.

Vanderbilt’s Season Struggles

Vanderbilt has faced struggles throughout this season, posting a 9-12 record. The Commodores have lost nine consecutive games and are 0-8 in the SEC. Head coach Bryce Drew said the biggest key to his team leaving Fayetteville with a win will be stopping sophomore forward Daniel Gafford.

Another big focus for Vanderbilt will be keeping turnovers to a minimum — Arkansas is great at forcing the ball out. Drew said this will be a major component for his team heading into Tuesday’s game.

Tuesday’s game is set for 9:00 p.m.