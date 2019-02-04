Sean McVay and The LA Rams Can Learn From Their Loss To The Patriots

Although it was different players, a different city and a different coaching staff, for the Rams it was the same outcome. Seventeen years after the first meeting, the Patriots defeated them again in a Super Bowl matchup.

McVay Was Out Coached

Belichick’s New England Patriots shut down Sean McVay’s team on Sunday, keeping them scoreless in the first half to cap off a 13-3 victory.

The second-year coach admitted he had no answers to the Patriots’ defensive scheme.

“There is no other way to say it, but I got out coached,” said McVay.

They were scoreless in the first half and failed to convert a third down and only had two first downs.

However, in the second half, the Rams only had 12 first downs and were unable to progress as they had a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter, their only points of the game.

The last chance for the Rams to score a touchdown came up short in the fourth quarter after a pick from quarterback Jared Goff.

GZ!!! 53-yard FG is GOOD to tie the game! pic.twitter.com/DePIjljaJB — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 4, 2019

Todd Gurley, who was sidelined for the final two games of the regular season due to inflammation in his knee, played a minimal role in Sunday’s game.

Gurley, who piled up 1,831 combined offensive yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 regular season games, only had a total of three carries in the first two quarters.

Both Gurley and McVay insisted that injury did not play a factor.

Goff Falls Short

Goff failed to deliver in the biggest game of his career.

The Rams’ No. 16 was 19-0f-38 passing for 229 yards with a key fourth quarter interception.

He played a large part in the Rams defeat as he delivered inaccurate throws, and failed to adjust to the Patriots defense.

The 24-year-old quarterback who was the first overall pick in 2016 NFL Draft threw the game-ending interception that sealed the Rams fate.

A Learning Lesson

This loss will be a sting to the Rams. However, they’ll look forward to next season as they build from this experience.