Sean McVay and The LA Rams Can Learn From Their Loss To The Patriots

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Litsseny Carrasquero February 4, 2019 NFL, Super Bowl 65 Views

Although it was different players, a different city and a different coaching staff, for the Rams it was the same outcome. Seventeen years after the first meeting, the Patriots defeated them again in a Super Bowl matchup.

McVay Was Out Coached

Belichick’s New England Patriots shut down Sean McVay’s team on Sunday, keeping them scoreless in the first half to cap off a 13-3 victory.

The second-year coach admitted he had no answers to the Patriots’ defensive scheme.

“There is no other way to say it, but I got out coached,” said McVay.

They were scoreless in the first half and failed to convert a third down and only had two first downs.

However, in the second half, the Rams only had 12 first downs and were unable to progress as they had a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter, their only points of the game.

The last chance for the Rams to score a touchdown came up short in the fourth quarter after a pick from quarterback Jared Goff.

Todd Gurley, who was sidelined for the final two games of the regular season due to inflammation in his knee, played a minimal role in Sunday’s game.

Gurley, who piled up 1,831 combined offensive yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 regular season games, only had a total of three carries in the first two quarters.

Both Gurley and McVay insisted that injury did not play a factor.

Goff Falls Short

Goff failed to deliver in the biggest game of his career.

The Rams’ No. 16 was 19-0f-38 passing for 229 yards with a key fourth quarter interception.

He played a large part in the Rams defeat as he delivered inaccurate throws, and failed to adjust to the Patriots defense.

The 24-year-old quarterback who was the first overall pick in 2016 NFL Draft threw the game-ending interception that sealed the Rams fate.

A Learning Lesson

This loss will be a sting to the Rams. However, they’ll look forward to next season as they build from this experience.

