Kris Martin Commits to Benedictine College

On Wednesday, Kris Martin, offensive tackle for the PK Yonge football team, became the newest addition to the Benedictine College football program. Martin received three offers to play college football; Greensboro College, Trinity International University and Benedictine College were all interested in the Martin. He was able to visit all three before he decided to commit to the Benedictine College Ravens and becoming part of their 2023 class.

He announced his commitment to the Ravens via twitter on January 29

I am 110% committed to Benedictine College‼️ pic.twitter.com/4KEqSREqRk — kris martin (@kriss_martinn) January 29, 2019

Before the signing, we heard a few words from the new football head coach, Marcus McDonald.

The room was full of many of Martin’s classmates and teammates who were supporting the athlete in this very important day. This support was recognized by both the athletic director and Martin with both of them thanking everyone for everything.

“I want to start by thanking God for my talent, my parents and all of you guys. I’ve only been with you guys for a year but you guys have made me feel like family. Whether it be playing with you guys, or helping me in the classroom, or you guys coming to my games. I appreciate all of you guys and thank you for being my family” he said right after signing his contract.

After Martin signed, PK Yonge Athletic director, Kelly Barrett, had a few words for the newest college athlete.

“It has been really good having you this year. Thank you for everything, we hope that other athletes follow your lead. We wish you the best of luck and can’t wait to hear about all of your adventures.”

Kris Martin was part of Newberry High School from 2016-2018 and then moved to the PK Yonge for his senior year and became part of the football program. He explained in the signing that even though he had been there a short time, he still feels like his team was his family.

We caught up with the signee right after to ask about why he chose Benedictine and his expectations.