Lightning Lose In Shootout to Knights

The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped a nail biter to the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Tampa Bay have not been strangers to playing past regulation. Last night’s game and Friday’s contest against the Islanders both went into a shootout.

The Lightning came out with a quick 2-0 lead in the second period but unfortunately, they couldn’t hold off a comeback by the Knights. Team captain Steve Stamkos was frustrated with the Lightning’s performance after their 2- 0 lead.

“We got a 2-0 lead at home with (5:41) left in the period and we give up a breakaway behind their net,” Stamkos said. “We have to be more aware of that,” as reported by Diana C. Nearhos of Tampa Bay Times

Vasilevskiy Keeping the Game Close

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was able to keep the game close and in reach after Las Vegas tied the game up. Vaslievskiy made 35 saves in the loss.

The Lightning was also penalized for having too many men on the ice. Once the game was tied up at 3-3, Vasilevskiy came through again and was able to limit the damage and help send the game to overtime.

Overtime and Shootout

Knights forward, Alex Tuch, scored the only goal in the shootout. The shooters Tampa Bay had for the shootout were Victor Hedman, Brayden Point, and Nikita Kucherov. In the entirety of the game, the Lightning only put up 26 shots. They weren’t able to have a consistent offensive attack.

The Lightning had one bright spot after their loss. They were able to secure a point in the bigger picture and overall it the loss does not drastically affect their placing in the standings.

They are back in action tomorrow at 7:30 pm when they play the St. Louis Blues.