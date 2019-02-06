Local Soccer Teams Advance in State Playoffs

Four local high school girls teams ended the night with the same result. Eastside and Buchholz were just two of the four teams that advanced to the regional semifinals of the state tournament. However, both of these teams secured the wins in different fashions. While these two teams advanced, there are some boys teams hoping to have similar success.

Rams Roll

The Eastside defense has been locking down opponents the last few weeks. In their final four matches, the Rams haven’t allowed a single goal. They extended this streak Tuesday night. The Eastside defenders shutdown Eustis 4-0. This was the first time all year Eustis was shut out.

Eastside and Eustis were locked in a defensive battle in the first half. Both teams couldn’t find the back of the net. This all changed in the second half. The Rams exploded on offense. Just five minutes into the second half, the Rams scored courtesy of Claire Talham. Then, just a few minutes later, Eastside scored again. This time the goal came from Andrea Vilchez. This was Vilchez’s first of two goals on the night.

Next up for the Rams, a date with Daytona Beach Seabreeze in the regional semifinals on Friday.

Buchholz Battles

While Eastside made easy work of Eustis in the second half, Buchholz had to battle to the very end to advance. Buchholz faced a familiar foe in Flagler Palm Coast. The two have met five straight years in the postseason. This familiarity contributed to this down to the wire matchup. With just three minutes left and both teams scoreless, Buchholz’s Macey Martin found the back of the net, giving the Bobcats the lead for good.

In the regional semifinals, Buchholz takes on University, who comes in 17-1 on the year.

Local Showdown

Two familiar faces will meet in the regional semifinals. Santa Fe and P.K. Yonge advanced to the semifinal round following wins on Tuesday. The Raiders squeaked past The Villages 2-1. The Blue Wave edged out Mount Dora 4-3. These two teams met twice earlier this season. They tied 1-1 back on Dec. 11. They met again last Friday with the Raiders securing the 2-1 win.

Wednesday Matches

Two boy’s soccer teams hope to have the same success as the four girls teams when they take the pitch tonight. The Eastside boy’s team hosts Pierson Taylor and the Santa Fe boy’s team takes on South Sumter. Both matches have a 7 p.m. start time.