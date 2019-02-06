LSU looks to bounce back at Mississippi State

After a tough loss over the weekend, No. 21 LSU looks for a win tonight when they play at Mississippi State.

The Tigers will look to bounce back Wednesday night at Mississippi State! #BootUp 🐯 📄 https://t.co/qMXmUhvyZh pic.twitter.com/GOFw1mCjAX — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 5, 2019

The LSU Tigers (17-4, 7-1 SEC) sit third in the conference. They are coming off a one-point loss to Arkansas over the weekend, losing 89-90. It’s the team’s first SEC conference loss of the season. Despite the loss, many of the Tigers stepped up. Naz Reid led the team with 19 points and ten rebounds, while Javonte Smart put up 18. Skylar Mays contributed 17.

Head Coach Will Wade wants the team to work hard and remain focused with this week’s tough games.

On the road, LSU is 4-1 on the season, a promising stat as the team plays in Starkville tonight.

A key part of their game that needs to be on display this evening is their defense. LSU leads the league with steals per game with 9.8. If they are able to create some havoc for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, then LSU should have a good chance at coming away with a win.

That defense starts with Tremont Waters. He’s averaging three steals a game. He’s also emerged as a presence on offense this season, putting up just over 15 points a game. Wade is pleased with Waters’ contributions to the team.

Keys to a Bulldog win

Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4 SEC) is looking for some big conference wins in the weeks leading up to March Madness. A win for the Bulldogs tonight would be big for their case come March. They are 10-1 at home on the season, which will help in this evening’s game.

But teamwork on offense will be key to a Bulldog win. They are averaging 15 assists a game, putting them at fourth in the SEC. And that offense is led by Quinndary Weatherspoon. The senior is putting up an average of 17.6 a game, third best in the conference. Lamar Peter and Aric Holman, both averaging over ten points a game, will need to contribute this evening as well.

Head Coach Ben Howland also knows quick transition play, on offense and defense, will be important tonight. He believes they will have to be playing at their highest level.

Tonight’s game will begin at 9 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN2.