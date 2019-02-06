Home / Gainesville High School / PK Yonge defeat Gainesville Hurricanes in a close matchup

PK Yonge defeat Gainesville Hurricanes in a close matchup

Sara Dastgerdi February 6, 2019 Gainesville High School, High School Sports, PK Yonge High School 27 Views

Tuesday night the Blue Wave and Hurricanes went head to head in a close game resulting in a 53-49 win for PK Yonge. At the start of the first quarter, point guard and shooting guard, Byron Smith and Jalen Speer, kept their team ahead with a few three pointers and plenty of free throws.

At the start of the second quarter, PK Yonge led GHS by seven points. Jalen Speer gets another three-pointer, keeping his team in the lead. Point guard Israel Wilcox also helped in leading his team with some free throws throughout the quarter.

As the fourth quarter approached, the game became tighter as GHS pulled within two points. With the help of some free throws by Israel Wilcox and a bucket by Josiah Dye, the Blue Wave held off the Hurricanes.

We caught up with the Blue Wave head coach, Boderick Johnson, to his team’s performance.

