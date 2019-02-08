Buzzer Beater: Buchholz Boys Hoops Falls Short Against P.K. Yonge, 52-49

Thursday night the Buchholz Bobcats boys’ basketball team hosted cross-town rival P.K. Yonge Blue Wave in their 2019 Senior Night game

A tough matchup was expected of P.K. Yonge, their overall record of 21-3 and district record of 3-0 proved a challenge for the 9-15 Buchholz Bobcats. The Bobcats started off strong offensively, with three three-pointers within the first three minutes of the first quarter. The Blue Wave trailed behind the Bobcats up until the second quarter. The remaining half of the game was close, each team snagging the lead by the minute. In the fourth quarter, there was 0.3 on the game clock, Buchholz and P.K. Yonge were tied 49-49, coming in from a timeout P.K. Yonge No. 4 Israel Wilcox made a three-pointer at the buzzer, rolling the Blue Wave into victory.

First Half

Buchholz won the tip-off.

Buchholz #11 scores 12 points, 4 three-pointers.

P.K. Yonge trails behind for entire first quarter.

P.K. Yonge #5 Byron Smiths tightens the gap at the free throw line.

Half-time Buchholz 28 P.K. Yonge 27

Second Half

P.K. Yonge transitions to a full court press.

P.K. Yonge snags first lead in the third quarter, 31-30.

Both teams capitalize off of fouls, keeping the match up close.

Buchholz #11 ties the game 49-49 under a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Final Score: 52-49 P.K. Yonge

Coming Up

Next week on Monday, Buchholz will be competing in their district tournament in hopes of advancing to the state tournament.

Post-Game interview with Buchholz Head Coach, Bob Horodyski.