Gainesville-Area High Schools Competing in FHSAA Soccer Regional Semifinals

The 2018-19 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Boys Soccer State Championship Tournament regional semifinals take place Friday and Saturday. These games include Santa Fe (16-4-2) vs. The Villages (7-5-2) and Eastside (13-1-3) vs. Seabreeze (20-1-1).

Santa Fe vs. The Villages

In Class 2A of the regional semifinals, the Santa Fe Raiders will visit The Villages Charter. In the regional quarterfinals, the Raiders defeated South Sumter 7-0. Meanwhile, The Villages handled Crescent 4-1.

Santa Fe’s Tactics

Santa Fe head coach Paul Richardson prepared his team for South Sumter by using Max Preps. Richardson researched their key players, in terms of goals and assists, and told his players to mark them tightly.

If Richardson does indeed deploy the same tactic against The Villages, then his players will likely focus much of their attention on Anthony Ascencio and Alex O’Rourke, who both scored 13 goals in 12 games.

Santa Fe’s Talisman

The Raiders’ key player this season has been senior Dillon Giambrone. In 19 games, Giambrone scored 49 goals and assisted seven. Coach Richardson said that Giambrone was tied with the nation’s leader in goals this season.

Richardson credits Giambrone’s development to his hard work in the off-season playing for one or two club teams. Richardson also says that playing in several different position, whether in the attack or in the midfield, has helped Giambrone develop his game.

Game Details

Santa Fe will visit The Villages Saturday at 6 p.m. To view the Class 2A bracket, click here.

Eastside vs. Seabreeze

In Class 3A, the Eastside Rams will take on the Seabreeze Sandcrabs at a neutral site. In the quarterfinals, the Rams defeated Taylor 4-3, while the Sandcrabs beat Citrus 4-1.

The Sandcrabs are ranked No. 24 in the state of Florida, while Eastside is ranked No. 76.

Game Details

Eastside and Seabreeze’s game will begin at tonight at 8 p.m. To view the Class 3A bracket, click here.

About FHSAA

To learn more about FHSAA, visit fhsaa.org.