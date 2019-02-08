Senior Night Win in Starke for Bradford Boys Hoops

The Bradford High School Tornadoes closed the regular season with a big 59-41 win against the Ed White Commanders of Jacksonville. The celebration started before the opening tip as nine seniors were recognized and the team really showed out.

It’s Senior Night in Starke!!! Bradford is facing Ed White as 9 seniors will be playing their last regular season game in Tornado Alley!! @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/LIGf7wfQE2 — William Camron Lunn (@CamronLunn) February 8, 2019

Keys to Tonight’s Win

Senior Scoring

The Three Ball

Defensive Tenacity

Senior Scoring

Seniors Jordan Lee and Jimtaz Curry led the Tornadoes in scoring with 15 and 11 points respectively. They were a combined 4 for 5 behind the three-point arc. Anytime Bradford was looking for a big bucket these two were almost always likely to make the shot even though Curry found himself in foul trouble late in the game (4 total fouls).

The Three Ball

The Tornadoes outshot the Commanders by a margin of 5 to 1 with the three ball falling a lot more effectively for the home team. This differential does not seem like a lot on paper, but with Ed White’s persistence to shoot the shot with little accuracy led to an almost insurmountable gap at times and many wasted positions on offense.

Ed White has decided to wake up but still cannot buy a bucket from 3… Halftime score of 37-18 in favor of the Tornadoes 🌪 @ESPNGainesville — William Camron Lunn (@CamronLunn) February 8, 2019

Defensive Tenacity

Bradford’s press led to numerous scoring opportunities for the team and plays such as a big transition three and multiple drives to the rim got the Senior Night crowd in a frenzy. Bradford plays its best in transition, so when the defense is providing pressure the offense has no problem capitalizing on it at the other end of the court.

What’s Next

Bradford closed out its season with only two losses after the first of the year. They have finished the regular season with a combined record of 16-7. Bradford will have the 5A District 4 tournament ahead of them and the will play the winner of the opening round on Tuesday night February the 12 at Newberry High School. Ed White falls to under .500 at 12-13 and stumbles into their 7A District 3 tournament.