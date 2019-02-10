Gators women’s basketball set to take on Georgia Bulldogs in Athens

The Gators women’s basketball team is on the road in Athens Sunday to take on the Georgia Bulldogs for their first matchup of the season.

Gator Momentum

The Gators are coming off a 57-55 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday night at home. This game was a nail-biter as the Gators found a way to overcome a nine-point deficit and outscore the Crimson Tide 20-14 in the fourth quarter to get the win.

The game-winning shot fell in the last 15 seconds when Delicia Washington hit a pull-up jumper to give her team the lead. UF was able to stop Alabama’s last possession and secure their win that snapped their five-game losing streak.

Funda Nakkasoglu played a massive role in the Gators sixth win of the season by dropping a game-high 20 points. 11 of these points came in the fourth quarter when the Gators made their comeback.

This is the 10th time this season that Nakkasoglu has finished with 20 or more points.

After a 10 point first quarter, Danielle Rainey also hit the double-figure mark as she ended the game with 12 points, joining her senior teammate in the scoring frenzy.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1094350470087430145

Georgia Bulldogs

Unlike the Gators, the Bulldogs are coming off a loss on the road to Auburn in overtime, 59-58, one week ago. This was Georgia’s ninth loss of the season and fifth in the SEC.

The Bulldogs should be excited to be playing at home with their outstanding home-court record. They have only lost two games this season when the ball is on their court.

Senior forward, Caliya Robinson, leads her team in points and rebounds per game. Two other Bulldogs, Taja Cole and Gabby Connally, also join her in averaging double figures.

Tune In

Despite losing five of the last seven meetings against the Bulldogs, the Gators are coming to Athens with some winning momentum.

UF does not fall far behind Georgia in the SEC standings, making for yet another potentially nail-biting game.

Tune into ESPNU at noon to watch all the action.