NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Calgary Flames 6-3

A match-up between two of the top teams in the NHL left the Tampa Bay Lightning coming out on top 6-3 over the Calgary Flames.

After suffering back-to-back losses last week for the second time this season, the Lightning now sit on a three-game winning streak.

Six goals came from six different players last night: Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos, Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde, and Cedric Paquette. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy only saw 22 shots last night and had 19 saves for the team.

Back on the Winning Streak

Tampa Bay remains leading in the standings with the best record in the NHL (42-11-4) and most points (88). After falling short in two games last week, the team picked up two home wins and one on the road.

The quick start to the game was with help from Kucherov. He provided the assist to Point’s early goal in the game and then went on to score bringing the Lightning up 3-0 in the first period. Following the Flames scoring two goals, two assists from Kucherov in the second and third period helped ensure the win for the Lightning. Point also led the team last night with a goal and two assists.

Kucherov was scoreless the last 11 games before putting up two on Saturday against the Panthers. With his three very different assists last night, Kucherov now has a career-high of 63 on the season.

“He has that ability to find guys, even when it doesn’t look like the guys are open, he’s got that ability,” coach Jon Cooper said. “What I like though is that he was shooting the puck tonight,” as reported by Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times.

Up Next

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be back in Amelie Arena on Thursday and Saturday. They take on the Dallas Stars tomorrow who the Lightning beat 2-0 in their last match-up. They will then host the Montreal Canadiens over the weekend.