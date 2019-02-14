Area Girls Basketball Teams Competing in Regional Quarterfinals on Thursday

Multiple area girls basketball teams are competing in regional quarterfinal play on Thursday.

The notable games are: Wildwood (13-13) on the road against top-ranked Trenton (23-3), Hawthorne (20-4) hosting Madison County (14-10) and PK Yonge (26-1) will be at home against Providence (13-11).

Hawthorne Gleaming with Confidence after 20-win Season

The Hawthorne Hornets, led by former UF Football player Cornelius Ingram, have been hot all season. The Hornets went undefeated at home and were perfect in district play (6-0).

Ingram has the Hornets in a position to make a deep run in postseason play. Their first challenge comes on Thursday night against the Madison County Cowboys.

Ingram discussed the reasons as to why the team has had such a great season:

The Hornets will look to build off the district championship they won and carry the momentum deep into regional play. They handled Williston High School 57-46 on Friday.

Congrats Coach @CIngram_85 and the Lady @HawthorneHoops team on winning District Championship 57-46 tonight! — Mayor Matt Surrency (@MATTSURRENCY) February 9, 2019

Top-ranked Trenton Eyeing a 1A State Championship

The Trenton Tigers have had a remarkable season of their own. Sitting at 23-3, the Tigers went undefeated in district play at 12-0. The team secured a district championship by dominating Branford High School 76-41.

4X District Champs Trenton Lady Tigers 76

Branford Lady Bucs 41

Final @WCJB20 @ThePrepZone @scottlapeer @SunPreps @ — THS LT Basketball (@THSlady_tigers) February 9, 2019

Head coach Bryant Frye talks about the success of the team to this point:

The Tigers are currently on a nine-game winning streak, and of their three losses, two of them came against PK Yonge. They’ll face Wildwood on Thursday night, a team that only went 4-6 on the road.

Will PK Yonge continue its dominance?

The PK Yonge Blue Wave has crashed through its competition with ease this season. The team is 26-1, went undefeated in district play, and took down Oak Hall 71-36 to secure a district championship.

PK Yonge are your 4A District 1 girls basketball champions as they defeat Oak Hall, 71-36! Both teams will advance to regional playoffs, but the Eagles will be slated against a tougher opponent. @ESPNGainesville — Parker Fluke (@ptfluke) February 9, 2019

The Blue Wave wasn’t challenged for much of the season. In 22 of its games, the team beat its opponent by double digits. PK Yonge’s only loss was a 55-52 decision to Bradwell Institute in Georgia.

Head coach Willie Powers on why his team is consistently good, especially this year:

The Blue Wave will host Providence on Thursday night. A team that has already lost 11 games this season will most likely be overwhelmed by the one-loss PK Yonge Blue Wave.