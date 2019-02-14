Gainesville Tops Lake Weir 68-65 in Overtime Thriller In Boy’s Hoops

By Brad Freedman and Zach Cohen

The gymnasium at Ocala Vanguard High was electric for the Gainesville High Hurricanes’ 68-65 thrilling victory over the Lake Weir High Hurricanes in the District Four semifinals on Wednesday.

First Quarter

Gainesville showed right away why they were the first seed in the tournament as they went on an early 9-0 run. However, Lake Weir took control of the offensive glass and ignited their own 9-3 run late in the quarter.

Second Quarter

With a 16-15 score favoring Gainesville, both Hurricanes gained momentum highlighted by six lead changes in a span of three minutes. Lake Weir eventually took control of the game thanks to a 8-2 run. Junior guard/forward Tristaven Pitts was crucial in that run as he knocked down two huge threes to cap off his 11-point quarter. A late push from Gainesville’s senior guard J’Len Wilson cut the deficit down to 34-30 at the end of the second quarter as both teams fought to keep their seasons alive.

Third Quarter

Neither team was able to get anything going early in the third. Lake Weir got into early foul trouble after picking up four quick fouls leading to free throws for Gainesville. After a slew of lead changes, Gainesville ended the quarter with a pair of buckets, including a last-second shot by senior guard Desmond Ridgeway to give Gainesville a 49-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Gainesville opened up the fourth quarter on a hot streak that culminated in a 54-49 lead. However, Lake Weir would not go away as they started a run of their own. That late 7-2 run left Lake Weir with the ball and three seconds remaining on the clock, but senior guard Jeremy Padro could not hit the jumper as the game was sent into overtime at 58 apiece.

Overtime

Both Hurricanes came out hot in overtime and nailed quick buckets to tie the score at 60. With the crowd as rowdy as ever, the two teams continued to exchange scoring plays. However, Lake Weir’s foul trouble ended up being their Achilles heal as Gainesville scored eight points off of free throws alone in the extra time. Six of those came from Wilson, who once again led all scorers with 28 points. A final half-court heave by Lake Weir sailed short as Gainesville’s 68-65 victory was sealed, sending the team to the district championship on Friday, once again played at Vanguard High in Ocala.