No. 4 Gator Softball Secures Regular Season Home Opener Win vs. UNF

The Florida softball team (6-0) defeated the North Florida Ospreys (0-3) in their regular season home opener on Wednesday night. The Gators won 3-1, their first win in the newly renovated Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

In the Circle

Florida coach Tim Walton started sophomore right-hand pitcher Natalie Lugo (2-0) for the second consecutive time this season. In her season-high six innings, Lugo managed to strike out five Ospreys. Two of those strikeouts came in the top of the third inning when facing Rindy Bryant and Tiffany Lower. Lugo only allowed two hits and one earned run while in the circle. The Ospreys scored their only run in the sixth inning on an RBI base hit.

Kelly Barnhill closed out the game for Florida in the circle, chalking up three strikeouts while earning her second save of the season.

At Bat

The Gators got on board early on the first inning. After a one-out walk by Amanda Lorenz, Kendyl Lindaman drove a double which scored Lorenz from first base. In the bottom of the second, a sacrifice fly from Hannah Adams scored Jordan Mathews to double the Gator lead. After two quiet innings, Alex Voss’ patience and concentration in her nine pitch at-bat led her to drive a double down the right field scoring Jaimie Hoover.

Notable Players

Hannah Sipos and Kendyl Lindaman led the Gators with two hits each. Lindaman (2-for-3) is on a five-game hitting streak. Sipos (2-for-2) had the first multi-hit game of her career tonight.

Jamie Hoover, Jordan Mathews, Alex Voss and Jordan Roberts each had a hit. Voss’ double drive down the right field line was the best hit of the game allowing Hoover to score the third run.

Natalie Lugo and Kelly Barnhill combined to give up one walk and two hits across the whole game in the circle. Lugo matches her win total (2-0) from her freshman year. Barnhill adds three strikeouts to give her a total of 29 on the season.



The highlights from our midweek win over UNF!! #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/btTowXO01h — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 14, 2019

Littlewood Classic

The Gators will travel to Tempe, Arizona to participate in the Littlewood Classic this weekend and will face Illinois State Friday at 4 p.m.