Girls High School Basketball and Soccer Teams Advance In Playoffs

Number of girls basketball and soccer teams in the area have advanced in Regional play. Three girls basketball teams won their Regional Quarter Finals to advanced including- Trenton, P.K. Young, and Eastside. Eastside also had their girls soccer team advance in tournament play.

Eastside

Eastside beat Ponte Vedra 41-38 to advance to the next round of play.

The Rams will now play Menedez at a neutral playoff site on Tuesday (February 19th) at 7pm. Menendez now has a 15-11 overall record, while Menedez has a 16-10 record. On average Menendez scores 10 points more that Eastside. Eastside’s Deasia Danzy, leads the team in points per game with 17.2. For Menedez, Aniyah Foster leads her team with 11.1 points per game.

In girls soccer, Eastside beat River Ridge 3-0 and Friday night they play in a neutral playoff game against Gulf Breeze at 7pm. The Rams have a 19-3 overall record and the Dolphins have a 21-2-2 record going in to the game.

Trenton

Trenton beat Wildwood 53-42. Taniah Bowers for the Tigers was named the player of the game.

Trenton will now take on Branford Tuesday night at 7pm. The Tigers have a 24-3 overall record and the Buccaneers have a 22-7 over all record.

Trenton’s head coach, Brian Frye, says that he has four seniors on his team that he’s been coaching since middle school and that it really benefits the team. As well as the leadership those seniors have shown.

P.K. Yonge

P.K. Yonge beat Providence School 59-28. The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave will now face University Christians for a neutral playoff game on Tuesday at 7pm. P.K. Yonge has an amazing 27-1 record, while University Christian has a 21-4 overall record. On average P.K. Yonge will score 65.6 points a game compared to University Christian that puts up 60.1 PPG.

P.K. Young head coach, Willie Powers, says that While Providence is young, they’re also very well coached. Coach Powers also mentioned that having such great shooters is what makes it hard for other teams to beat the Blue Wave.