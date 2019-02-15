Home / College Basketball / No. 1 Tennessee meets No. 5 Kentucky for a Must-Watch Match
FILE - In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) drives against Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Southeastern Conference tournament in St. Louis. Tennessee opens this season ranked sixth in the Top 25 after winning a share of the Southeastern Conference title last season. That represents the Volunteers' highest preseason ranking ever. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Sabrina Fonseca February 15, 2019 College Basketball, SEC 12 Views

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers are on the road to visit the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats for what it feels like the match of the century, and not only in the SEC but in the NCAA.

The last time these teams met was the SEC Tournament Championship, last March where Kentucky beat the previously ranked No. 13 Tennessee, 77-72.

Overall, Kentucky leads the Wildcat-Volunteer basketball rivalry, 154-71.

Tennessee

The Volunteers are nearly perfect this season with a 23-1 overall record. In the SEC, the Vols are 11-0 with perfect records at home and away. Their only loss being handed to them by No. 2 Kansas in New York City. They also currently hold the nation’s longest winning streak at 19 games.

Tennessee’s success lies within the players on the court. Beginning with Grant Williams who has already accumulated 466 points this season and averages 19.4 points per game. Williams’ season high was 43 points against Vanderbilt.

The Vols also have Admiral Schofield who has a total of 401 points and an average of 16.7 points per game, this season. During his last game against South Carolina, Schofield scored 21 points.

On defense, the Vols have a total of 915 rebounds, averaging 38.1 per game, this season. In assists, they have 479, averaging 20.0 per game.

Kentucky

The Wildcats are not too far the Vols with an overall record of 20-4 this season. In the SEC, the Wildcats are 9-2. Kentucky’s losses were Duke, Seton Hall, Alabama, and most recently, LSU. The loss to the Tigers snapped their 10-game winning streak.

Kentucky is making their own strides on the court with their guys as well. Starting with PJ Washington who has scored 346 points this season and averages 14.4 points per game. Despite losing to LSU recently, Washington put 20 points on the board.

The Wildcats are also utilizing Keldon Johnson who played a total of 36 minutes against LSU, scoring 16 points. Johnson has a total of 336 points this season with an average of 14.0 points per game.

Defensively, the Wildcats are doing slightly better in rebounds than the Vols with a total of 937, averaging 39.0 per game. In assists, they have a total of 340, averaging 14.2 per game.

What to Expect?

This is going to be no easy feat for both teams. With two strong offenses and defenses, it is going to come down to who can keep up the speed on the court. Expect a high scoring, close game between the Vols and Wildcats, with both going against the game clock to get the W. This is going to be a nail biter for spectators of this match.

Catch the game on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

