Calvin Littles, Multi-Sport Athlete for St. Francis

Calvin Littles is a senior guard on the St. Francis Wolves varsity basketball team. Littles discusses his transition into sports, his accomplishments on the court, as well as his future endeavors.

Littles was also the quarterback on the St. Francis football team.

Littles says it is the close bond of he and his teammates, that is beneficial on the court.

Being a student athlete has it struggles, especially as a senior in high school. Little’s talks about his balance between his academics and sports. Luckily, he says that his teachers at St. Francis are very helpful.

Little’s talks about his future plans. Football is definitely in his future as he plans to continue the sport at a college in California.