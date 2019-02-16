Mace records career-high in win over Long Beach State

The Gators clinched a series victory over the Long Beach State Dirtbags on Saturday evening with a 5-2 victory.

On the Mound

Three Gator pitchers got their season debuts on the mound in Game 2 against Long Beach State.

Florida pitcher Tommy Mace had a career-high seven strikeouts in his season debut. Mace pitched seven innings and finished the night allowing two runs and five hits.

Tommy's night is likely done after 7.0 innings. (2 R/ER, 5 H, career high 7 K) pic.twitter.com/qgVDQZI1TT — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 16, 2019

Additionally, Mace attributed his success on the mound to the practice that he gets throwing against his teammates.

Furthermore, Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan highlighted Mace’s performance on the mound.

In addition, freshman Christian Scott entered the game in the top of the eighth. Scott allowed no runs or hits and struck out one batter.

Lastly, freshman Nolan Crisp got his debut in the ninth inning. Crisp also recorded no runs or hits and struck out one batter.

Crisp also recorded his first career save in the final inning of the game.

Recap

After a scoreless first inning, the Gators got things rolling in second. A series of three straight hits from senior Blake Reese, freshman Jud Fabian, and junior Austin Langworthy.

Firstly, Reese got things going with a double to bring home freshman Kendrick Calilao and sophomore Brady Smith, putting the Gators up 2-0.

Fabian recorded a double of his own to bring in Reese for the run. Langworthy added a single to put the Gators up 4-0 at the bottom of the second.

Likewise, the Gators kept up the momentum in the third inning both offensively and defensively.

At the top of third, Fabian scooped up a line drive to center field and made a monster throw to get Long Beach State’s Tanner Carlson out at home plate.

Additionally, the Gators continued their offensive success in the third inning. Senior Nelson Maldonado recorded a run to put the Gators on top 5-0.

In the top of the fourth, Long Beach State fought back to record two runs after a series of hits. Luke Rasmussen and Aidan Malm each recorded a run for the Dirtbags.

Up Next

The Gators will finish their series against Long Beach State Sunday, February 17 with pitcher Jack Leftwich getting the start.