Nembhard Shines In Gators’ Big Road Victory

All season long the Florida Gators have relied on their Freshman to produce. Saturday afternoon was no different as point guard Andrew Nembhard had the best game of his rookie campaign with the Gators.

Thanks to the Canadian native, Florida was able to defeat Alabama 71-53 in Tuscaloosa to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.

Dual-Threat

Nembhard has made a name for himself this season for his passing ability.

After playing against the Crimson Tide, he already has collected 132 assists, averaging 5.3 on the season. However, his passing wasn’t the most impressive thing about him on Saturday. Nembhard showed that he is capable of shooting the lights out of the building as he scored 21 points.

This Andrew Nembhard is gonna play in the NBA. It's just a matter of figuring out how to get him to be this guy every night. — Alligator Army (@AlligatorArmy) February 16, 2019

What’s even more impressive is the fact that he was his ability to do so efficiently. The freshman was 9-for-9 from the field. He made both of his two three-point attempts. His 21 points is a career high for Nembhard. Prior to his big game against Alabama, his best games in terms of scoring were against Michigan State and Mississippi State with 13 points in each game.

Like he has shown consistently all season, he was also careful with the basketball as Florida’s floor general. Nembhard only had two turnovers in 32 minutes of action.

Big Performance In A Big Game

Nembhard’s big day came at the right time as the Gators could not have afforded to lose Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa.

Another reason why Florida should be thankful for his performance is because their other freshman, Noah Locke, had an unusually quiet game with zero points on 0-for-4 shooting. Locke is currently dealing with a groin injury so Nembhard will have to carry the load, even more, going forward.

Even though the 2018-2019 season may not be going the way most have planned, the Gators continue to see their young talent develop and provide hope for the future.