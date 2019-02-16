Santa Fe Saints Baseball Loses Against St. Petersburg College; Eight Game Win Streak Snapped

The Santa Fe Saint’s baseball team had its eight game winning streak snapped Friday afternoon with a 7-5 loss to the St. Petersburg College Titans. A huge two run home run St Pete’s Orlando Arevalo in the top of the seventh inning gave the Titans a 4-2 lead that allowed them to carry that wave to victory.

The surprising loss to the Titans (3-8) gave the Saints only their second loss of the season, as they drop to 13-2.

Streakless

Not only did the Saints lose an eight game winning streak, but they also lost a 37 scoreless innings streak too. During the second inning of the game, St Pete’s Jonathon Rodrigues had an RBI single to allow Dennis Flipovski to score from third base, giving the Titan’s a 1-0 lead.

Ties

The game had plenty of ties as the Saints were able to set the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning when Jonathan Logsdon got hit by a pitch with bases loaded, allowing Zach Hand to score.

The Titans answered right back at the top of the fourth with an RBI single by Mike Novak, giving them a 2-1 lead. In he bottom of the fifth, Santa Fe’s Parker Biederer hit a sacrifice fly again leading Hand to score for a 2-2 game.

At the top of the 9th @santafesaints Baseball is down 5-4 @ESPNGainesville — Sasha Stein (@SashaStein111) February 15, 2019

Close calls

The Arevalo homer and a steal of home by Josue Rangel gave St. Petersburg a 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. Santa Fe’s Kyle Marquis hit a home run to cut the lead to 5-3 and the Saints crept to within a run in the eighth inning with Logsdon getting a nice hit to left center, allowing Garrett Mathes to score.

But, it wasn’t enough as in the top of the ninth, Dustin Harris hit a two run homer to put St. Pete up 7-4. The Saints were only able to score once in the bottom of the ninth but it was too little, too late to get a victory.

The Saints have shown consistency and execution throughout the season and look to bounce back when they face Florida Southwestern State College for a doubleheader Saturday in Fort Myers.