Gators shutout Central Michigan to close Littlewood Classic

Senior Kelly Barnhill and the fourth-ranked Florida Gators were dominant yet again shutting out the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Dominant Pitching

The Gator pitching staff was sharp in just five innings of work blanking a Central Michigan team that combined for 27 runs in their previous four games.

Kelly Barnhill was dealing today recording eight strikeouts with just one hit and one walk over four innings. Natalie Lugo closed the door on the Chippewas striking out three in her lone inning of work.

The pitching staff has been a strong reason for Florida’s undefeated start to the season. The Gator defense gave up an average of 1.4 runs throughout the tournament.

Gators conclude the Littlewood Classic with a win over Central Michigan!! #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/uyi8ge8xNg — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 17, 2019

Offensive Surge

The Gators put up eight runs in the win to move to 11-0 on the season. Catcher Joran Roberts and first basemen Jordan Matthews led the way for Florida as each had two hits and two RBI’s on the day.

Roberts put the Gators on the board first with a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning. Matthews’ two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth sealed the deal for the Gators in their victory.

Florida’s offense was rolling out west putting up 42 runs throughout the tournament. The Gators will look to keep this momentum up when they take on the Jacksonville Dolphins on the road this week.

Then the Gators will host the Bubly Invitational in Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium next weekend.