Dwyane Wade and LeBron James Reunite On the Court One Final Time

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James had a chance to reunite on the court one last time at the NBA All-Star Game. The pair played four seasons together in Miami, reaching four consecutive NBA Finals and bringing two NBA titles to the Heat.

Sunday’s All-Star Game couldn’t help but bring back a little nostalgia to Heat fans.

Special Addition

Wade was selected to this year’s NBA All-Star Game in what was called a “special roster addition” chosen by the captain. When this option for this type of pick became available, there really wasn’t a question that James would select Wade.

Wade Foreshadows?

Wade said in an interview prior to the All-Star Weekend that he had one goal: toss a pass to James. He told the Miami Herald:

“My only goal All-Star Weekend is to try to throw LeBron one lob because that’s what everybody wants to see.”

Wade completed this goal early in the second half: a lob off the backboard let James find the net for a two-handed alley-oop.

Later in the game, Wade even got to slam a dunk of his own from James.

The Comeback

Team LeBron overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half to take down Team Giannis. With Team LeBron winning 178-164, here’s how Wade’s stats added up in his ten minutes of play:

7 points

2 rebounds

4 assists

End of an Era?

With Wade’s plans to retire after this 2018-2019 season, Sunday’s All-Star Game had to feel bittersweet. Wade and James shared this exchange on Twitter after the game: