Santa Fe Saints Baseball Edge State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota 3-1.

The Santa Fe Saints baseball team got some revenge against State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota Monday afternoon with a 3-1 victory. The last time these teams met, the Saints were handed their first loss of the season, 5-2, earlier in February. Stellar pitching by Michael Paul and Garrett Mathes allowed the Saints to keep the Manatees off the scoreboard until a balk allowed a run to score in the seventh inning.

Momentum

@santafesaints Baseball gets on the scoreboard first as they go up 2-0 going into the top of the 6th inning against State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. @ESPNGainesville — Sasha Stein (@SashaStein111) February 18, 2019

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Santa Fe’s Isaiah Perry had a nice line drive hit to left-center field to get an RBI triple that sent Jarrod Cande to home plate. Parker Biederer had a ground ball to left field that allowed Perry to score, putting the Saints up 2-0.

The momentum of the fifth inning allowed for another Saints score at the bottom of the sixth when Jarrod Cande hit a sacrifice had a sac fly with the bases loaded to allow Kyler Marquis to score from third base, making it a 3-0 game.

Scoreless

The outfield presence of Parker Biederer and Jarrod Cande was felt as they both completed multiple long catches to help keep the innings short. Cade Westbrook also made an impressive catch in right field in the sixth inning, losing his hat in the process, to force the end of the inning.

On the mound, Garrett Mathes was able to close out the game, striking out five batters in the final two innings of the game.

@santafesaints Baseball pulls out their 15th win of the season defeating State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota 3-1. @ESPNGainesville — Sasha Stein (@SashaStein111) February 18, 2019

The Saints now improve to 15-3 for the season and will head to Tifton, Georiga to face Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College on Wednesday.