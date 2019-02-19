Blue Wave Softball Defeats Fort White

The PK Yonge Softball team played against Fort White, defeating them 8-5 in a close game.

The Indians were trying to strategically catch up to the Blue Wave in the fifth inning by being aggressive on the base pads. Catcher Shelby Sparkman was able to spot these attempts quickly and was able to stop them.

Another player that stood out was senior baseman Megan Hutchinson who was able to hit a double in the bottom of the fifth inning.

That’s a double for PK Yonge’s Megan Hutchinson! The Blue Wave girls are up by 3 at the end of the bottom of the 6th inning against the Fort White Indians. Current score is 8-5 @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/tYbxjdGsge — Camila Maffuz (@CamilaMaffuz) February 20, 2019

Both teams kept scoring back forth and it wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Blue Wave were able to get a 3 run lead. Raven Burnham took advantage of a few errors by the Indians as she was able to safely go to first base after the outfielder dropped the ball. She was then able to make it all the way to home scoring another run for her team after the Indians dropped the ball once again.

Blue Wave Head Coach Ryan Stewart shared his thoughts about the team’s performance.