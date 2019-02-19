Girl’s High School Basketball Regional Finals

There are four Gainesville-based high school girl’s basketball teams competing in the regional semifinals or regional finals on Tuesday night.

What to Look For?

The first matchup is between P.K. Yonge and Jacksonville University Christian. The Blue Wave are 27-1 on the season, with their only loss coming at the end of December against Bradwell Institute. P.K. Yonge defeated the Providence School 59-28 in the regional semifinals.

Head coach Will Powers tries to emphasize how important it is to play with consistency and urgency at this point of the season.

Powers also discussed how difficult of an environment it will be to play on the road against a top-tier team.

Moving onto another major matchup, Trenton hosts Branford in the 1A regional finals. The Tigers are 24-3 on the season and have won 10 straight games. They defeated Wildwood 53-42 in the previous round.

Head coach Bryant Frye discussed the victory over Wildwood.

He went on to explain how resilient of a team Branford is.

In the other matchups, Cornelius Ingram and his Hawthorne Hornets host Lafayette at 7:00 p.m. in the 1A regional finals. Hawthorne is 21-4, while Lafayette is 22-3. Both teams are currently on five game winning streaks.

Eastside hosts St. Augustine Menendez in the 6A regional semifinals. The Rams are 9-4 at home and have won three straight games coming into this highly anticipated matchup.