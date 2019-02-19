SEC Match Up In State Showdown as Tennessee Host Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Volunteers host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a home SEC match up.

The Volunteers

Tennessee (11-2 SEC) – (23-2 overall):

Tennessee is one of the top contending teams in college basketball hosting Vanderbilt tonight. Tennessee comes into this game with a tough lost to ranked No.4 Kentucky 86-69. Could not find their rhythm they need to beat the Wildcats.

Rewinding to over a month ago, this will be the second time these two teams have met. Prior to this meeting they met in a different atmosphere Vanderbilt home arena, the Memorial Gymnasium. Where Tennessee defeated them 88-83.

Fast forwarding to a month later Tennessee will be hosting them in their home environment.

Leading scorer for the Vols is Grant Williams who is averaging 19.3 points and 7.4 rebounds a game. Grant, also leads the SEC in scoring. Following right behind him is his teammate Admiral Schofield averring 16.7 for the contest.

Catch an inside look at the gang tonight ⤵️ 📺 9:30 ET / @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Pyn2wpBcow — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 18, 2019

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt (0-12 SEC) – (9-16 overall):

For Vanderbilt, it has been a very tough 2019 season being that they have been on a losing streak since conference play began. This has been one of the worst losing streaks within Bryce Drew career. Although this has been one of Vanderbilt worst season they tend to compete with every team they play only losing by a small margin. Vanderbilt is a team not to back down being a very competitive one, so coming into this game with a big chip on their shoulder only losing to Tennessee by five points in their last matchup will be an interesting game.

Although their team is on a bad losing streak, they have three players averring double-digits, Saben Lee averring 13.1 points, Simisola Shittu 11.5 and 6.8 rebounds, and Aaron Nesmith 11.4 ppg

Bryce Drew has been trying to implement many things to fire his team up. Moving around the line, starting different people at different positions seeing what his team has to offer. Minor tweaks to his team have been working but will continue to be a slow process.

Not that far from home, but this will be a tough one for the Commodores being hosted in Tennessee home arena. Tune in tonight to catch these two teams battle it out.