Tim Tebow Begins NY Mets Spring Training

Gator great and former Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow is back for another season of minor league baseball. Slowly but surely, Tebow is moving up the ranks.

Tebow Invited to Mets Spring Training

The MLB is beginning spring training this month. Among one of the first to start is the New York Mets. Their whole 40-man roster was invited, along with 13 additional players. One of those lucky few that made the cut is none other than professional football player turned outer field baseball player Tim Tebow. This does not mean he is being drafted to the majors, but this is his second time being invited to a major league spring training, showing his ability in his new sports career.

At 31 years old, Tebow has a very admirable career in the minor leagues. Tebow is a career .244/.319/.367 hitter in 210 minor league games, and has had to overcome season-ending ankle and hand injuries. This season, Tebow will be playing Triple-A in Syracuse. Mets manager Mickey Callaway has had a lot of positive remarks regarding Tebow at their camps.

“He did a tremendous job last year,” Callaway said. “You have to give him credit for the strides he made.”

Tebow is “All In” on Baseball

As a Heisman receiving football player, you would think that football would be the space Tebow is most comfortable in.

With the creation of a team in the AAF (Alliance of American Football League) by other Gator legend Steve Spurrier, there was talk of Tebow joining the football world again as a part of this team. Spurrier has been persistent in asking him to join but Tebow turned the offers down.

“It was easy – even though it was an awesome offer and it’s humbling. I’m all-in on baseball,” Tebow said Saturday at the Mets’ spring training complex. “No way could I stop and not give this the chance after everything I’ve worked for.”

He is moving up into the Triple-A league this season, which is just one step below the majors. If he shows out for Syracuse, it shouldn’t be long until a major league team puts Tebow on their 40-man roster.