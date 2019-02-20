Antonio Brown, Steelers Agree to Part Ways

Antonio Brown’s time in Pittsburgh is coming to a close. The All-Pro wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he and Steelers’ team owner Art Rooney II came to the mutual agreement that it is time to move on.

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

What to Expect

Brown requested a trade earlier in the month following a late-season dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The timeline for his departure should pick up now that an agreement has been reached and a looming roster bonus is coming up. He is due for the $2.5 million bonus on March 16, so it would be ideal for Pittsburgh to move quickly.

Brown is outspoken and carries baggage, which turns some teams off, but there is no denying his talent. The 31-year-old is the NFL’s most productive receiver, with 9,157 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns under his belt the last six seasons.

He believes he’s proven his worth on the field.

“Nobody’s better than me. How’s somebody better than me? All these first round, all these guys getting all this handed to them. I earned my spot, everything I got. Let me know a sixth-rounder like me. I’m waiting, ain’t I? Because if he’s out there, I want to study him. I want to learn.”

Brown has openly expressed interest in joining the San Francisco 49ers next season. San Francisco appears to be the early favorite, and if that is where he lands, he would immediately become the team’s top wideout.

But he is not interested in going anywhere without guaranteed money. There is no guaranteed money left on Brown’s current contract with the Steelers.

“If your team’s got guaranteed money, tell them call me. AB can’t do no more un-guarantees. This is not for show. This is not to be cool. This is strictly to inspire you that no one can determine your destination but you.”

Despite his past off the field, Brown should receive plenty of interest on the trade market in the coming weeks.