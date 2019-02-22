Florida Swimming and Diving Teams Compete in the SEC Championship

The Florida men and women Swimming and Dive teams are competing in SEC Championship Tournament in Athens, Georgia. The UF men headed into the tournament ranked 6th and the Women are ranked 8th.

Through Day Three

The Gators rounded out day three (Thursday) in first place with 636 points.

In the 400 IM A Final the Gators including, Robert Finke, Kieran Smith, and Grant Sanders, swept the event for the first time since 2013.

Maxime Rooney had an outstanding day in the SEC Championship Tournament. Rooney broke the Georgia pool record in the prelims and then broke it again in the finals. Rooney also broke the Georgia pool record in the 100 Fly A Final prelim with a time of 45.32. However, his personal best of 45.06 is the fastest in the NCAA and is an NCAA A Cut.

In the 400 IM prelims, Grant Sanders and Kieran Smith finished first and second. Sanders had a personal best time of 3:42.17 and Smith was close with a 3:42.32 time.

Florida has six of the swimmers qualify for the 200 free. Including, Khader Baqlah and Trey Freeman qualified for the A Final.

For the Florida divers, Nick Lydon, had a career high points total and was in first with 331.30 points. Alex Farroe finished 23rd with 292.60 total points and Lyle Hayes-Macaluso had 225.90 total points to finish 31st.

Meet Times

Friday 2/22/19

Swimming Prelims (M&W) for the 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast are at 10:00 a.m.

Women’s Platform Prelims are at 12:30 p.m. Then at 6:00 p.m. they’ll have the Swimming & Diving Finals

200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday 2/23/19

Swimming Prelims for the 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast are at 10:00 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. Men’s Platform Prelims are happening and at 6:00 p.m. its the Swimming & Diving Finals for the 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Men’s Platform, 400 Free Relay.

Day three Standings

Team Standings

1. Florida – 636

2. Missouri – 625

3. Texas A&M – 492

4. Tennessee – 442

5. Alabama – 441.5

6. Georgia – 436

7. Kentucky – 386.5

8. Auburn – 343

9. South Carolina – 292

10. LSU – 265