Gators Track and Field in Arkansas for SEC Indoor Championship

The Florida Gators men and women’s track and field teams are in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this weekend for the SEC Indoor Championships.

Last year, the men’s and women’s finished, third and sixth respectively. However, this season both are expected to pull titles with men sitting at No. 3 in the national rankings and women at No. 7.

Ready to give everyone a show 😤#LessSaid #WeBelieve pic.twitter.com/xynwCR6qLA — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 21, 2019

Who To Watch

The Gators have two reigning SEC Indoor Champions returning this year, Clayton Brown in the triple jump, and 2x champ Grant Holloway in the 60-meter Hurdles.

Returning medalists for the Gators are:

Three-student athletes will be leading their SEC events this weekend: Yanis David in the long jump, Grant Holloway in the 60 meters and 60-meter Hurdles, and Jessica Pascoe in the 5,000 meters.

Another five are ranked among SEC competitors:

Sharrika Barnett – 400 meters Clayton Brown – Triple Jump Yanis David – Triple Jump Grant Holloway – Long Jump AJ McFarland – Weight Throw

What’s On the Line?

Grant Holloway could become the first man in history to win three individual SEC titles.

The junior will be competing in the 60 meters race where he’s a 2x SEC Indoor Champ and the third man in history to win consecutive titles in the event. In addition, he will compete in the 60-meter Hurdles where he currently holds the collegiate record (7.42). He will also participate in the long jump, and the 4×400 Relay alongside Kunle Fasasi, Benjamin Lobo Vedel, and Chantz Sawyers.

Yanis David has been a 2x SEC Indoors triple jump runner-up, and could possibly take another title in the event.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

🤣 🤣🤣 *wipes eyes*🤣🤣🤣🤣

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣@Yaniis_Dav mic'd up is TOO MUCH. pic.twitter.com/rzJjQWOiPS — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 22, 2019

In addition, Jessica Pascoe is ranked No. 12 in the nation and leads the SEC by 37-plus seconds in the 5,000 meters race. She is expected to take the title for the event.

Events to Watch (all times Eastern)

Friday, February 22

5:15 pm – Men’s 60 meters (prelims) – Ryan Clark; Raymond Ekevwo; Grant Holloway; Hakim Sani Brown

5:30 pm – Women’s 400 meters (prelims) – Doneisha Anderson; Sharrika Barnett; Taylor Manson; Nikki Stephens

6:30 pm – Men’s 60-meter Hurdles (prelims) – Grant Holloway; Cory Poole

6:30 pm – Men’s Long Jump – Grant Holloway

6:30 pm – Women’s Long Jump – Yanis David; Kala Penn

8:05 pm – Women’s 5,000 meters – Morgan Hull; Jessica Pascoe

Saturday, February 23

4:25 pm – Men’s 60 meters (final) – Ryan Clark; Raymond Ekevwo; Grant Holloway; Hakim Sani Brown

4:30 pm – Women’s 400 meters (final) – Doneisha Anderson; Sharrika Barnett; Taylor Manson; Nikki Stephens

6:30 pm – Men’s 60-meter Hurdles (final) – Grant Holloway; Cory Poole

6:40 pm – Women’s 4×400 Relay

6:50 pm – Men’s 4×400 Relay

Broadcast Information