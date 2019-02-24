Gators sweep Bubly Invitational; remain undefeated

The Florida Gator softball team picked up a pair of wins today to close their home tournament, the Bubly Invitational, and boost their record to a perfect 18-0.

Dominant pitching

Senior Kelly Barnhill was spectacular yet again in the first game of the day against Syracuse. She fanned seven batters in 4.2 innings of work to go along with three hits, two walks and zero runs allowed. Barnhill moves to 9-0 on the season.

Barnhill has pitched 23.1 innings of scoreless softball and picked up three wins on the weekend alone. Freshman Elizabeth Hightower closed the door on the Orange striking out two in 2.1 innings of work.

Freshman Danni Farley got the nod in the second game of the day against Florida A&M. The Rattlers had almost no answer for Farley as she came up just an out short of a complete game.

The Gator defense was effective throughout the weekend allowing just five runs in the total six games played.

Offensive surges

Florida’s bats came alive in the final day of the tournament putting up 15 total runs. It all started with a leadoff homer against Syracuse from Amanda Lorenz to start the day. This was her fourth leadoff homer of the season and second on the weekend.

Lorenz added to her impressive game with a walk in the second inning. She would draw her 187th career walk, breaking the all-time record in school history.

B2 | @AmandaLorenz18 draws her 187th career walk and she is now the #Gators All-Time Leader in walks‼️Breaks @kaylikvistad21's record of 186 set just last season. #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/D4Ci6wZHMe — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 24, 2019

Junior Kendyl Lindaman added to the scoring in the second with a two-run single; she had three RBI’s in the game against the Orange.

The second game against Florida A&M was highlighted by Jordan Roberts. She hit a three-run homer in the third inning to give the Gators a six-run lead. A solo shot by Jaimie Hoover gave her a multi-hit game and put the game out of reach.

Coming up next

The Gators will make one more trip out west for the Judi Garman Classic before they begin play against conference opponents.

Florida will have a tough schedule over the next week with games against No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 Washington and No. 17 Oregon.