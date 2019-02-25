Another Big SEC Weekend For Gator Athletics

Even though the baseball and softball teams had important match ups this past weekend, it was some of the other Gator programs that made the biggest noise.

The Gator track and field team along with the Gator swim team brought home SEC championships.

Mike Holloway Gets Another Trophy

On Saturday night, the Gator men’s team clinched its eighth indoor SEC track championship. Head coach Mike Holloway continues his reign as one of the most decorated coaches in the UF athletic program as the championship is his fourth indoor championship and seventh overall SEC championship since he’s been in Gainesville.

Although Florida’s Track and Field team is no stranger to SEC championships, Saturday’s championship was not an easy feat. It marked the second time someone other than the host won the SEC Indoor Championship. The first time came in 2011 when Florida did it.

Next up for the track and field team are the NCAA indoor Championships on March 8th.

Secured the 🏆, enjoyed the party 😎#SECTF Indoor CHAMPS! #LessSaid pic.twitter.com/qzKp3W2m8M — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 24, 2019

Swimming Past The Competition

When people think of the Florida Gators and the SEC, most probably think of Steve Spurrier and Tim Tebow.

It may be time to start thinking about UF’s swimming and diving team. On Sunday, the men’s team won it’s seventh straight SEC championship and 40th overall. Even though it may just seem to be just another SEC championship, winning this one was a big achievement for the Florida athletic program. The win extends the school’s SEC championship streak across all sports to 42 years. It was the 242nd SEC championship for UF and the 250th overall conference championship.

Although many swimmers had big days, the one who led the pack was Robert Finke; his performance was historic in every possible way. Finke broke multiple records with his personal best time of 14:23:01 in the 1650 free which is the fourth fastest time in NCAA history, the fastest time in UF program history and in SEC Championship history.

Next up for this talented group is the Florida Invitational Last Chance Meet on March first.