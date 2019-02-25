Girls High School Basketball State Semi’s: Trenton v. Port St. Joe

The basketball season for girl’s high school teams is in its final stretch of the season as we head into the FHSAA State Championship semi-finals being held in Lakeland, Florida for some classifications.

In Class 1A, one of the state semi final games has the Trenton Tigers (25-3) facing off against the Port St. Joe Sharks (19-10) today.

Trenton

The Tigers have had a phenomenal season under head coach Bryant Frye. Trenton finished atop of the 1A District 7 standings with an undefeated record of 12-0.

This season included two win streaks that lasted for a combined two months and 21 days. Their first loss of the season was when they hosted the PK Yonge Blue Wave, falling 51-46 after winning their first 12 games of the year. Plus, they dropped a season low 38 points to Lafayette the following game, losing 54-38.

However, the Tigers picked up their slack and finished the year winning 13 of 14 games with an 11 game win-streak. That win streak includes their previous two games in regional action where Trenton outscored Wildwood 53-42 in the regional semifinals and then beat Branford 53-46 in the regional finals.

From a statistical standpoint, Trenton has had a dominant season compared to most 1A teams. The Tigers score around 61 points a game, and also average about 20 steals a game.

In addition, coach Frye believes in starting games off strong, scoring about 18 points every first quarter. However, their first quarter is their highest scoring compared to the fourth quarter where they only score 11 points per game.

Point guard Taniah Bowers leads all scorers with 14.5 points a game, the only scorer in double digits for the Tigers.

The Tigers are 3-1 in neutral sites.

Port St. Joe

As for the Sharks, head coach Kenneth Parker led the team to an undefeated 10-0 1A District 4 season. Their longest win streak of the season is the one they’re in right now with four straight wins.

Of those four games, two of them include their two wins in the FHSAA playoffs when they beat Freeport 39-21 in the regional semifinals, followed by a 50-43 win against Jay in the regional finals.

The Sharks average around 44 points a game, and average 13 steals and four blocks a game as well.

Guard Jae Lenox leads all scorers with almost 18 points per game. She supplies at least 41% of the Sharks’ points. Center Mari Johnson is dominant on the boards, averaging 10 rebounds a game.

The Sharks are 3-3 in neutral sites.

Game Time

Tip off is set for noon at Lakeland.