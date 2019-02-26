Preview: Florida Baseball Travels to JU For Mid-Week Contest

The seventh ranked Florida Gator baseball team is coming off a series win against the University of Miami Hurricanes. They’ll look to continue to bring on that momentum when they travel to Jacksonville to face the JU Dolphins.

The Gators

After winning the series against Miami, Florida is now 5-3 on the season. One of the early highlights has been the pitching of freshman closer Nolan Crisp who already has four saves this season, two of them coming against Miami.

Can you guess what our No. 1⃣ play of the week is?? Check out all of our top plays from the weekend series against Miami. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/SslgqRMMvj — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 25, 2019

Fellow freshman Kendrick Calilao has been red hot at the plate, hitting a team-high .583 for the weekend, with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs.

Further, he was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week based off of his performance in the Miami matchup.

Led @GatorsBB's offense last week with eight hits and six RBI. Kendrick Calilao is the #SECBSB Co-Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/DQI3fm0NN2 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 25, 2019

The Dolphins

Jacksonville is 3-3 on the season. Over the weekend JU took on Jacksonville State swept a series from Jacksonville State.

FINAL | Jacksonville completes the sweep of Jacksonville State! We host the Gators on Tuesday at 6 PM for Young Alumni Day!#JUPhinsUp #DareToBeBold pic.twitter.com/x5Au9orBiN — Jacksonville Baseball (@JUBaseball) February 24, 2019

One of the hotter hitters in the line up is shortstop Dakota Julylia who hit his first career homer while setting a career best with five hits and five RBI’s during a 16-7 win Sunday.

Series History

The last time both teams faced each other was during the 2018 NCAA Gainesville Regionals, as Florida defeated Jacksonville, 3-2. Prior to that, JU took an 8-4 road win last year in April.

What’s Next?

After Florida travels to Jacksonville to play the Dolphins on Tuesday, they return to Gainesville to host UCF on Wednesday night and Winthrop for a weekend series.

Lastly, you can tune in to ESPN 98.1/850 AM WRUF for all the coverage of Tuesday’s matchup starting at 5:55 p.m.