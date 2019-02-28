Bruce Arians talks Bucs’ plans for the season

On Wednesday afternoon, new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bruce Arians met with the media ahead of the combine and fielded some questions. Arians gave updates on players such as Desean Jackson and Jamies Winston.

Desean Jackson

Jackson, who is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $10 million in 2019, hasn’t exactly been a team player for Tampa Bay. Just five games into the 2018 season, Jackson met with GM Jason Licht and requested a trade.

He also mentioned that he would love to play for the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl week. It seems as if Tampa Bay and Desean Jackson are not a good mix.

However, Arians had nothing but positive things to say when asked about the future of Jackson with the Bucs. Arians explained that he sat down with Jackson a few weeks ago, and said things “couldn’t have gone better”

While the future of Desean Jackson is still uncertain, Bucs fans can at least rest easy knowing that their new head coach has reached out to the wide receiver.

#Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on WR DeSean Jackson pic.twitter.com/6yQ1bkEQLP — PewterReport (@PewterReport) February 27, 2019

Jamies Winston

It’s safe to say Winston had a tough 2018 season as well, missing the first three games due to suspension and then getting benched for veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The new head coach remained positive yet again, stating, “There’s no reason why Jamies Winston can’t be really successful.” Arians also explained that he has known Winston since the QB was in the 9th grade and that while he knew he had the talent, he was curious about his work ethic.

Arians said that Winston shows up at 5 a.m. every morning and that his motivation is no longer in question. Arians’ main focus will be fixing the QB’s mechanics, and will hopefully teach him that “he can’t be superman on every throw”.

Video: Bucs coach Bruce Arians, asked about potential improvements for QB Jameis Winston, says it’s understanding “you can’t be Superman on every throw.” pic.twitter.com/XayiZs9KJ0 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 27, 2019

Overall, everything Arians is saying should be taken with a grain of salt. The offseason is a mind game, and no team is ready to show their cards this early.

Arians looks to be comfortable with the task at hand, which is exactly where he needs to be. It should be interesting to see how things progress alongside the combine, free agency, and the draft.