Gators Beat Commodores For 5th Straight Win

Don’t look now but the Florida Gators are getting hot.

After losing three games in a row, the Gators have won a season high five straight games after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores 71-55. It was a wire-to-wire victory for Florida as they didn’t find themselves trailing once throughout the duration of the game.

Nembhard Leads The Way Once Again

The freshman seems to be getting better as every game passes.

Nembhard replicated the performance he had against Missouri earlier this month. The Canadian made seven of his eight shot attempts for 19 points. He was a perfect three-for-three from downtown.

Big man Kevarrius Hayes also had a huge night as the Commodores had no answer for him. Hayes scored 14 points on a perfect five-for-five shooting. What may be the brightest spot of the night is the good performance by Jalen Hudson. The senior scored 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting. As the Gators start to rack up wins, Hudson getting hot would take Florida to the next level.

📊 Numbers of the night 📊 19 pts | 3 rebounds | 2 assists from the PG, @AndrewNembhard 14 pts | 4 rebounds | 2 assists | 2 blocks from the big man, @KevarriusHayes #GatorsHoop #GoGators pic.twitter.com/eyPkyo326T — Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 28, 2019

Giving Vandy Trouble

Even though Nembhard, Hayes and Hudson had good games it was the defense that was the difference for the Gators.

Florida’s defense forced 14 Commodores turnovers. The Gators scored 17 points off turnovers whereas Vandy scored four. UF forced Vanderbilt into their half court offense and it worked perfectly. The Commodores shot 41% from the field and only scored two fast break points.

Headed home with the W & here are a few highlights.#GatorsHoop pic.twitter.com/2O4SdNhIZW — Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 28, 2019

What’s Next?

With the win, the Gators’ record improves to 17-11 and 9-6 in the SEC.

Although Florida has won five in a row and is in good position to make the NCAA tournament, their remaining schedule still holds importance. The Gators will start preparing for their next game against Georgia on Saturday. The Bulldogs lost to Auburn on Wednesday night 78-75. Georgia will be looking to avenge their 62-52 home loss back in January.

Tip-off from the Exactech Arena is at 8:30 pm and can be seen on the SEC Network